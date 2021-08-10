Ulmer Crowned Queen, Cornelius Jr. Miss

A very large crowd attended Monday night’s Bond County Fair Queen and Jr. Miss Pageant at the American Farm Heritage Museum.

Crowned 2021 Miss Bond County Fair Queen was Brianna Ulmer of Greenville. She is the 19-year-old daughter of Brian and Crystal Ulmer.

WGEL’s Jeff Leidel talked to Queen Ulmer following the pageant. She told him she was shocked and excited when she heard her name. She’s hoped to be Miss Bond County Fair since she was five years old and she’s excited to be part of the tradition.

First runner-up for queen was Morgan Wilderman of Greenville, the 18-year-old daughter of Julie and Dylan Elders, and Bryan and Grace Wilderman.

Crowned 2021 Junior Miss was Audrey Cornelius of Greenville. She is the 12-year-old daughter of Teresa and Adam Cornelius.

Jeff also talked with the new Junior Miss. Audrey said she was very shocked when her name was announced and she couldn’t speak for a while. She said she is most looking forward to representing Bond County by attending fairs and enjoying fair food.

Jr. Miss first runner-up was Rylin DeBlois of Greenville, 13-year-old daughter of Tabatha and Travis DeBlois.

Queen Ulmer also won the People’s Choice Award, and the Judy and Richard Debatin Participation Award. Morgan Wilderman was named Miss Photogenic.

Other queen candidates were Emily Unterbrink, who won Miss Congeniality; Laia Klein and Anna Walker.

Junior Miss Cornelius won the People’s Choice Award.

Haylee Hediger received the Jr. Miss Photogenic and Congeniality awards, and Emma Haller won the Participation Award.

Other junior miss contestants were Autumn Lutz, Taylor Stone, Callye Earnest, Cortney Stewart and Tinley Walker.

Giving their farewell speeches were 2019 Miss Bond County Fair Queen Shelbi McCray, and 2019 Junior Miss Adrianna Lohman. They served two years due to the pandemic.