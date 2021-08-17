Unit 1 Board Approves Tentative Budget

The Mulberry Grove Unit 1 Board of Education met Monday evening and approved the 2022 fiscal year tentative budget.

Superintendent Robert Koontz said he is still waiting for tax information from Bond County and he hopes it is received by the September meeting.

Koontz advised if everything goes as planned, the education fund balance will increase and other funds will finish the fiscal year in the black, which is the goal.

A public hearing on the new budget will be held on September 20 at 6 p.m. The board’s regular meeting will follow.

After meeting in closed session, the board hired Tracy Barringer as a part-time paraprofessional and cook.