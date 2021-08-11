Unit 1 Board Votes To Follow Governor’s Mask Mandate

At a special meeting Monday afternoon, the Mulberry Grove Unit 1 Board of Education voted to follow the Illinois governor’s latest mandate and require students, faculty and staff to wear masks indoors at school.

The vote was 5-1. Steve Creek voted no and Brooke Earnest was absent.

The motion was to approve the Return To Learn Plan with the updated mandatory masking in schools, regardless of vaccination status, per guidance from the governor’s executive order, Illinois Department of Public Health, Illinois State Board of Education and local health department.

The mask mandate was issued due to the latest spread of the COVID-19 delta variant.

Unit 1 Superintendent Bobby Koontz talked to the board about the possible consequences if a decision was made to ignore the state mandate. He said fallout could include a freeze of EVF funding, which would cost the district $2.2 million, or over half of their working budget. He said other payments, including CARES funding, could be frozen, too. He said accreditation from the Illinois State Board of Education and liability coverage –and possibly all coverage – from their insurance company could be lost. Tort immunity is a backup to the district’s liability, which protects them against lawsuits, but could be lost if the district ignores the mandate.

Click below to hear more of the superintendent’s comments:

Back-To-School-Night at the elementary school is 5 to 7 p.m. August 12. Freshman orientation is at 5 p.m. and sixth grade orientation at 6 p.m. the same date.

Teachers report for the start of the new school year on August 16 and Unit 1 students’ first day of classes is August 17.