Unit 2 Board Approves Support Personnel Contract

The Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education recently approved a new contract with employees of the Greenville Educational Support Personnel Association.

Unit 2 Superintendent Wes Olson said the agreement was for one year with a 3.5% increase to the salary schedule. He said the board also offered some increases to make benefits more attractive to bus drivers. He said the district has happy to move forward having reached the deal.

Support personnel include bus drivers, food service employees, paraprofessionals, librarians, nurses, custodians, and some Early Childhood personnel.

The board also approved new salaries for principals, and gave Superintendent Olson a three and one-half percent salary increase for fiscal year 2022.

The superintendent talked to WGEL about those topics, noting they were difficult to summarize because they are based upon the teacher salary schedule, which is different for everyone based on their years of experience and their education.

Olson said his contract is a multi-year contract, but the clause about salary increases dictates they are to be determined by the board on a scale of zero to 6%. His raise came to 3.5% as well.

The increase raises Superintendent Olson’s base salary to $139,153.