Unit 2 Board Approves Tentative FY22 Budget

During its August regular meeting, the Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education approved a tentative budget for fiscal year 2022.

Superintendent Wes Olson advised it is a proposed deficit budget and pointed out that a deficit reduction plan is not required at this time. Olson said the deficit is just under $500,000 and the budget is a tentative working document. Olson said salary and benefits for employees make up 80-85% of the operating budget and the board is confident those numbers are accurate. There may be some refining in coming weeks, however, in revenues and the remaining 15% of expenditures.

The tentative budget is on display at the Unit 2 administrative office.

A public hearing on the budget will be held Wednesday, September 22 at 6:45 p.m. in the high school library, just prior to the regular school board meeting.