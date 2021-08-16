Unit 2 Board Personnel Action

At a meeting held earlier this month, the Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education took action on several personnel items.

Four resignations were accepted. They were from Cheralee Vohlken as a special education paraprofessional. Rachelle Hosick as a KRP paraprofessional, Beth Tomaschke as food service supervisor at the high school, and David Holden as high school girls’ track coach.

Ann Burton was hired as a high school math teacher, Beth Pichaske was approved as a special education paraprofessional, and Joshua McGill was hired as high school boys’ soccer coach.

Food service employees were hired. Lisa Williams is now kitchen manager at the high school.

At the Greenville Elementary School/Junior High cafeteria, Alisha Chancellor was approved as kitchen manager, while Connie Marlow-Links, Trisha Taylor and Janet Green were hired as food service employees.