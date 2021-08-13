Unit 2 Board Votes To Comply With Mask Mandate

Bond County Unit 2 students, faculty and staff will be required to wear masks indoors at schools when the new school year begins next week.

The Unit 2 Board of Education held a special meeting Thursday night after Illinois Governor Pritzker issued the mandate that masks be worn indoors at school due to the COVID-19 situation.

Approximately 90 community members attended the meeting in the high school auditorium. Several of them spoke, the majority of them anti-mask.

Unit 2 Superintendent Wes Olson advised the board members that if they officially decided not to comply with the mandate, Unit 2 risked losing up to $9.3 million in state and federal funds, insurance coverage, its state recognition status, and the ability for students to participate in athletics governed by state associations.

The school board approved two motions on the subject. One was to comply with the state’s universal mask mandate. It passed 5-2. Randi Workman, Aimee Frey, Stephanie Gerl, Ryan Reavis, and Adam Simmonds voted in favor of the mandate, while Nate Prater and Brian Zeeb voted no.

The second motion was to not allow the superintendent to make changes to the plan, meaning any change would have to be approved by the school board. That passed 6-1 with Aimee Frey casting the “no” vote.