Unit Two Board Acts On Personnel Matters

The Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education met Wednesday night and took action on personnel items.

Shawn Cox resigned as the high school musical director and music teacher at Greenville Junior High, effective August 31.

The board hired Rachel Burkhart as the new band and chorus teacher at Greenville Junior high for this year.

Also accepted by the board was the resignation of Logan Niehaus as a special education paraprofessional at the junior high and the assistant high school girls’ soccer coach.

Madonna Jenkins was hired as an Early Childhood paraprofessional and Sarah Grotts was approved as a food service employee at the high school.

Leaves of absence were granted to employees Ryan Carter, Martha Hearn and Alicia Eversgerd.

Fall high school coaches have been rehired. They are Todd Hutchinson as head football coach, Mark Jurgena, Todd Cantrill, James Romack and David Clark as assistant football coaches; Tracy McEvers as head volleyball coach and Erin Cummings as assistant volleyball coach, Steve Dannaman and Bill Carpenter as golf coaches, Vaughn Robart as girls tennis coach, Dave Holden as cross country coach and Cody Heckman as assistant boys soccer coach.

Board members in attendance were Randi Workman, Adam Simmonds, Brian Zeeb, Stephanie Gerl, and Aimee Frey. Ryan Reavis and Nate Prater were absent.

Separate motions were made for each coach. All were approved 5-0 with the exception of Clark and Cantrill. Zeeb voted “no” on those two motions.