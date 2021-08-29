Unoccupied Double Wide Destroyed By Fire Friday

An unoccupied double-wide mobile home in the 600 block of Pan Estates Avenue in Sorento was destroyed by fire Friday evening.

Shoal Creek Fire Chief Kent Priddle told WGEL the fire was called in around 6:30 PM by a passer-by who reported the home was mostly engulfed in flames.

The structure was a total loss and crews were on the scene for about three hours.

Mutual aid was provided by the Greenville, Taylor Springs, and Coffeen Fire Protection Districts. Rural Med Ambulance was on-scene but there were no injuries.

Priddle said the cause of the fire remains unknown.