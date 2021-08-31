Unterbrink Retires As Bond County Deputy

Tuesday, August 31, was Steven Unterbrink’s last day with the Bond County Sheriff’s Department.

He has retired after 29 years in law enforcement. All of those years were with the Bond County Sheriff’s Department.

He said you often hear about officers being frustrated or aggravated with the job, but he never experienced that.

The retiring officer worked for three sheriffs: Earl Bare, Jeff Brown and Jim Leitschuh.

He said he is proud to have served the people of his home county. He found it satisfying to work in a smaller community where he grew up. He said it can be tougher since you often know the people around you when you have to make decisions, but it’s very rewarding.

A reception in honor of Unterbrink was held last Friday with members of the local law enforcement community and his family in attendance. He was presented a special box to display his badges and a new shotgun.

Sheriff Leitschuh commended Unterbrink for his service. He said he’d worked with him his whole carrier and said Unterbrink has touched a lot of lives and will be sadly missed.

Unterbrink said he is still deciding what he will do in the future.