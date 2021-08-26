Urgent Need For Volunteers At Humane Society

The Bond County Humane Society is in dire need of more volunteers.

The society operates a shelter at 2510 South Elm Street in Greenville.

Rachel Hundsdorfer, president of the society, said the lack of volunteers has led to changes at the shelter. One being that no new animals are being taken in. The only way the organization can take any more dogs is if they are fostered. She said there are cats that have been with the society for multiple years. Hundsdorfer pointed out all food, veterinary care, and other expenses are covered when someone fosters a dog.

Click below to hear more:

Rachel talked about what volunteers do at the shelter, and the importance of having people willing to provide foster care. Office assistance, animal care, and fostering are all areas of need. Those interested in volunteering can call 664-4068 or visit the Bond County Humane Society on the web or on Facebook.

Click below to hear her comments:

She said the society will work around people’s schedules, and volunteers don’t have to be there every day, but can help a couple of hours a week or every other week.

In addition to volunteers, the Bond County Humane Society is always in need of financial donations. The next big fundraiser is Paws In The Park on Saturday, September 18.