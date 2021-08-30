Volunteers Needed For Paws In The Park

The 17th Annual Bond County Humane Society Paws In The Park event is Saturday, September 18.

Society President Rachel Hundsdorfer said volunteers are needed for the society’s biggest fundraising activity of the year. Organizers need a lot of help the day before the event to help with set-up and also as soon as it ends, to help with tear-down. The humane society would appreciate volunteers who want to help during the event, too.

Click below to hear more:

Paws In the Park is at Patriot’s Park, west of Greenville.

If you’d like to volunteer, call the humane society at 664-4068.