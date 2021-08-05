Weekend Schedule At Bond County Fair

Friday, August 6, is the second day of the bond County Fair.

The beef and steer shows are being held in the morning.

Local farmers will be recognized with a Farmer Appreciation Lunch, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Activity Building.

The three-day Antique Farm Machinery Expo begins today at noon. Hours for the event will be noon to 8 today, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. to noon Sunday.

The sheep show is at 5 p.m. today, the carnival opens at 6, and the main attraction at the grandstand will be the Illinois Hot Farm Stock Tractor, Antique Tractor and Four-Wheel Drive Truck pulls, starting at 6:30.

The music band, Money Shot will perform along the midway, starting at 8 p.m.

There are many activities scheduled for Saturday at the Bond County Fair in Greenville.

The Antique Farm Machinery Expo will be open throughout the day. The I-70 Quarter Midget Association’s arrive and drive event, at the QMS track, goes from noon to 4 p.m.

It’s Kid’s Day at the carnival, from 2 to 5 p.m.

Pont rides will be available at the cattle show barn from 2 to 7 p.m., and the Rainbow Ranch Petting Zoo will be set up at the same location from 3 to 6.

The big grandstand attraction will be the Demolition Derby and Power Wheel Derby, starting at 7 p.m.

The carnival’s nighttime hours will be 6 to 9:30 p.m.

A very busy Sunday is scheduled at the Bond County Fair.

The Antique Farm Machinery Expo wraps up from 9 a.m. to noon.

A rabbit show is set for 9:30 a.m.

A bags tournament will be held at the Quarter Midget building. Registration starts at 11 a.m. for the 12 noon event.

A kiddie pedal pull takes place at 1:30 p.m. near the Community Building.

The Bond County Fair Talent Show starts at 3 p.m. in the Activity Building. Judges will determine who, in the junior and senior divisions, will represent Bond County at the state talent contest.

The swine show begins at 5 p.m., the carnival will be open from 6 to 9:30 p.m., and the grandstand attraction will be the Wooten Rodeo at 6 p.m.