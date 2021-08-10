Youth Livestock Auction Generates Over $86,000

The 2021 Youth Livestock Auction was held Monday at the Bond County Fair. The grand total for the evening came to $86,976.25.
The Champion Steer was sold for $2.70 per pound by Lyla Mollett to Central Illinois Truck Service.
The Champion Barrow was sold for $9 per pound by Lane Mollett to The FNB Community Bank.
The Champion Goat Wether was sold for $1,100 by Alice Lurkins-Crothers to Bluff Equipment.
The Champion Sheep Wether was sold for $8.50 per pound by Brianna Ulmer to Midwest Tractor Sales.
The Champion Pen of Rabbits was sold for $600 by Nettie Graves to South Central FS.
The Champion Poultry Pen was sold for $310 by Wyatt Trapp to Langham Auctioneers.
The Top Milk Basket was sold for $1,150 by Ellie Albert to Lehn Farms.
Additional Auction Statistics:
Average for Steers $ 3,491.88 (4 lots)
Average for Goats $ 1,700.00 (5 lots)
Average for Sheep $ 931.50 (3 lots)
Average for Barrows $ 2,146.71 (20 lots)
Average for Poultry $ 482.50 (8 lots)
Average for Rabbits $ 712.50 (2 lots)
Average for Dairy $ 627.08 (12 lots)
2021 Buyers
Central Illinois Truck Service
Tom Marchello, Inc.
Unterbrink Construction Inc
Tompkins Farms
Midwest Tractor Sales Inc
Buchheit of Greenville
The FNB Community Bank
J & S Crop Insurance Service
Darrell Neumann-Pioneer Seed
Russell Cripe- Beck Seeds
Craig Woker Farms
Korte Meat Processing
Heartland Mutual & Thacker Insurance
Greenville University
Weiss Farms
Shelton Farms
Nutrien Ag Solutions
Joiner Sheet Metal & Roofing
Steve Schmitt Auto Group
T&C Construction
Seven Oaks Realty
Greenwood Farms Trucking, LLC
Bond County Realtors
Tom Devore for Appellate Court
Langham Auctioneers Inc
WGEL Radio
Mollett Auction Service
J & E Farms
Bradford National Bank
Jefferson Seed-Stone Seed
South Central FS
Bond County Democrats
Shad Kleiner Seed Sales
Greenville Veterinary Clinic, Ltd.
Unverfehrt Farm Supply
Thacker Insurance Service
Lehn Farms
Pokey Farms – Wes Pourchot
Bluff Equipment
Bailey Real Estate
Suess Farms
Peoples State Bank
Greenville Livestock
Oberbeck Grain