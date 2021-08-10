Youth Livestock Auction Generates Over $86,000

The 2021 Youth Livestock Auction was held Monday at the Bond County Fair. The grand total for the evening came to $86,976.25.

The Champion Steer was sold for $2.70 per pound by Lyla Mollett to Central Illinois Truck Service.

The Champion Barrow was sold for $9 per pound by Lane Mollett to The FNB Community Bank.

The Champion Goat Wether was sold for $1,100 by Alice Lurkins-Crothers to Bluff Equipment.

The Champion Sheep Wether was sold for $8.50 per pound by Brianna Ulmer to Midwest Tractor Sales.

The Champion Pen of Rabbits was sold for $600 by Nettie Graves to South Central FS.

The Champion Poultry Pen was sold for $310 by Wyatt Trapp to Langham Auctioneers.

The Top Milk Basket was sold for $1,150 by Ellie Albert to Lehn Farms.

Additional Auction Statistics:

Average for Steers $ 3,491.88 (4 lots)

Average for Goats $ 1,700.00 (5 lots)

Average for Sheep $ 931.50 (3 lots)

Average for Barrows $ 2,146.71 (20 lots)

Average for Poultry $ 482.50 (8 lots)

Average for Rabbits $ 712.50 (2 lots)

Average for Dairy $ 627.08 (12 lots)

2021 Buyers

Central Illinois Truck Service

Tom Marchello, Inc.

Unterbrink Construction Inc

Tompkins Farms

Midwest Tractor Sales Inc

Buchheit of Greenville

The FNB Community Bank

J & S Crop Insurance Service

Darrell Neumann-Pioneer Seed

Russell Cripe- Beck Seeds

Craig Woker Farms

Korte Meat Processing

Heartland Mutual & Thacker Insurance

Greenville University

Weiss Farms

Shelton Farms

Nutrien Ag Solutions

Joiner Sheet Metal & Roofing

Steve Schmitt Auto Group

T&C Construction

Seven Oaks Realty

Greenwood Farms Trucking, LLC

Bond County Realtors

Tom Devore for Appellate Court

Langham Auctioneers Inc

WGEL Radio

Mollett Auction Service

J & E Farms

Bradford National Bank

Jefferson Seed-Stone Seed

South Central FS

Bond County Democrats

Shad Kleiner Seed Sales

Greenville Veterinary Clinic, Ltd.

Unverfehrt Farm Supply

Thacker Insurance Service

Lehn Farms

Pokey Farms – Wes Pourchot

Bluff Equipment

Bailey Real Estate

Suess Farms

Peoples State Bank

Greenville Livestock

Oberbeck Grain

