The Bond County Health Department reported 43 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. All cases were recorded in the week prior to September 21.

Of the new cases one was in a county resident under the age of 5, three were among those age 6-12, eight among ages 13-19, ten among residents in their 20’s, four in their 30’s, four in their 40’s, nine in their 50’s, and four in their 60’s.