Accident Claims Life of Troy Woman

An accident on I-70 in Madison County claimed the life of a 20 year old Troy Woman Saturday morning. According to the Illinois State Police the accident happened around the 16 mile marker just after 7AM, when a Mack Truck Tractor Dump Trailer heading eastbound enter the center turn around and pulled across the westbound lanes in an attempt to back his truck up for dumping in the construction zone.

Riley Schreck, 20 years old from Troy, struck the truck and was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver, 56 year old Bryan Paskero of Maryville, was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

I-70 westbound was closed for nearly 4 hours and the investigation continues in the fatal accident.