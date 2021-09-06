AMVETS Post 140 To Commemorate 9-11 Anniversary

To commemorate the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attack on America on September 11th, 2001, AMVETS Post 140 will be displaying the Avenue of Flags.

The Flags at the Veterans Memorial on the Greenville Square will be lowered to half-staff by Presidential Order in memory of those Americans who lost their lives on that day.

The Avenue of Flags will be displayed around the downtown Greenville Square, south on 3rd Street and east on Veterans Memorial Avenue (Harris Avenue). They will be put up on the evening of September 10th and taken down on the afternoon of September 12th.

9- 11 is not one of the committed days for local veterans’ organization to display the Avenue of Flags but is done when there is enough help to complete the task.

Anyone with questions about the AMVETS Post 140 Deceased Veterans Avenue of Flags program or interested in helping with displaying the flags can call Tony Koonce at 664-1976