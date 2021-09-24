Apple Day returns to Greenville Saturday, October 2.

It will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the downtown Greenville square.

Activities for Apple Day include a free hay ride, pumpkin decorating, art shows, street food, yard games, an apple dessert contest, the Greenville Farmers Market, live musical entertainment, a bounce house, face painting and more.

Applications are still being accepted for vendor spaces. Bakers, crafters, jewelers and nearby makers and creators are invited to participate.

To register as a vendor, visit GreenvilleIllinois.com or call 664-1644.

Originally, the ArtWalk was planned for October 1, but it has been cancelled.