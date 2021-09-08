Since Artwalk and Apple Day will be held in Greenville this year, the Chamber of Commerce and the City of Greenville are urging businesses to get into the spirit of the celebrations.

The first annual Artwalk/Apple Day Window Decorating Contest is open to business owners wishing to make their windows a work of art.

Artwalk and Apple Day are Friday and Saturday, October 1 and 2 in downtown Greenville.

Participating businesses must include at least one apple, an apple related item, or art inspired by harvest in the window.

A jury will select a winner and possibly a “fan favorite.” The winner or winners will receive publicity, praise and BOCO Bucks.

To register, send an email to GreenvilleILChamber@gmail.com or call the Chamber at 664-9272. The deadline to register is September 24.