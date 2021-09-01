Aviston Student Wins 4-H Livestock Scholarships

A Clinton County 4-H member excelled at the recent Illinois Superior Young 4-H Livestock Producers Contest.

Lauren Wolter of Aviston won one of the nine $1,000 scholarships awarded for knowledge and expertise in the livestock field.

She also won plaques for being among the top three in Overall Achievement and in the Livestock Marketing competition.

4-H members competed in the three-phase competition which challenged their knowledge of livestock production, while promoting career development and personal growth through increased knowledge of the livestock industry.