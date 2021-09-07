BCSD Radio Room Renovation

It was a long time coming.

For many years telecommunicators at the Bond County Sheriff’s Department have worked in cramped quarters due to the configuration of equipment.

They are still in the same area, but new, updated equipment has been installed in a way that provides more room to work.

Bond County Sheriff Jim Leitschuh thanked the county building commission and the 911 board for making the renovations possible. He said the best thing he can say about the room’s old layout was that it was outdated. The new desk can be adjusted and Sheriff Leitschuh said the space is also brighter, features the latest technology, and is climate-controlled which makes it a better work environment for the telecommunicators.

The sheriff’s department has telecommunicators on duty 24/7.

There are four full-timers and three part-timers.