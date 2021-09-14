BCSWCD Promotes Benefits Of Cover Crops

The Bond County Soil and Water Conservation District is promoting the benefits of planting cover crops.

Emily Hartmann, executive director of the district, spoke to WGEL about the topic, noting some of the benefits of cover crops include improving soil health; reducing compaction; acting as a filtration system, which improves water quality; and reducing erosion. There are several options for cover crops in this part of the state, including rye, turnips, radishes, and wheat, as long as it’s not combined for grain.

Click below to hear more:

The Bond County Soil and Water District offers assistance to landowners who are interested in implementing the cover crop practice.

Hartmann said you can find out more about the program by calling 664-3590, x3, or by visiting BondSWCD.org.

Click below to hear her comments:

While applications are taken year-round, funds are limited and will be prioritized on a first come, first served basis for qualifying applications.