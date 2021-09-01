Big Crowd For Overdose Awareness Event

A large crowd gathered on the Bond County Courthouse lawn Tuesday night for an Overdose Awareness Event, presented by the Bond County Recovery Council.

Council Facilitator Toni Randall was pleased with the turnout. She said everyone was there to support, love, and care for individuals who need support rather than the stigmas that exist. She said substance use disorder is not a character flaw, but is a disease. She said the turnout was very meaningful, especially for it being a first event.

The program consisted of three guest speakers, music and a candlelight vigil.

Those who have lost a loved one to a drug overdose were asked to come forward.

Over 30 approached the microphone.

Randall said you can become involved in the Bond County Recovery Council by searching for their Facebook page or emailing her at tcrandall@chestnut.org. She said the council is looking for anyone who would like to serve with the group. They meet once a month via Zoom and are currently seeking individuals with lived experience to join them.

The group is funded by a grant from the State of Illinois.