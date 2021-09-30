Birthday Party Sunday For U.S. DeMoulin

U.S. DeMoulin was an important man in the history of the DeMoulin Brothers factory and in the history of the City of Greenville.

Sunday, October 3 marks the 150th birthday of DeMoulin.

Two museums, the Bond County Museum and the DeMoulin Museum, are having a birthday party for him this Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m.

John Goldsmith, curator of the DeMoulin Museum, said the DeMoulin Museum will have free hamburgers, hot dogs, and chips Sunday. The Bond County Museum will have free cake and punch.

The Bond County Museum is located in the house U.S. built in 1900 at 409 South Fourth Street.

The DeMoulin Museum is at 205 South Prairie Street.

Both museums have special displays dedicated to DeMoulin.

Ulysses S. DeMoulin made a huge impact on the DeMoulin factory.

He also co-founded what is now known as the Greenville Muny Band, was a member of the fire department and the city council, and donated the land which became the site of a hospital in Greenville.