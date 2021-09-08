BNB Supports Connecting All Comets Program

The Bradford National Bank Board of Directors has signed on as the naming donor for the Greenville High School Connecting All Comets program.

The bank has agreed to donate $250,000 to help fund various projects.

Connecting All Comets is a program with a phased approach to improve facilities at GHS, focusing on upgrading existing Comets’ sports facilities.

The Unit 2 school board has approved the design of artificial turf for the football and baseball fields.

Other projects under consideration are lights for the baseball and softball fields, new tennis courts, an auxiliary gymnasium, and new weight room and athletic training facilities.

GHS Athletic Director Joe Alstat said, “We are floored by the level of commitment being shown by Bradford National Bank towards our Connecting All Comets campaign.

Bradford President Mike Ennen stated, “We are excited to make this investment to be a significant part of the Connecting All Comets program. We support and endorse the vision of Greenville High School to upgrade athletic facilities, which we believe will become a community asset benefiting the entire town.”

Bradford National Bank has provided signage on doors throughout the high school campus, and most recently was involved in the recognition of Don Stout at the football field, and the press box named for Paul Ranson.