BoCo Recovery Council Hosting Recovery Month Activities

The Bond County Recovery Council meets on the second Wednesday of each month at 10 AM. The group is made up of community members and leaders from multiple organizations focused on drug abuse prevention and treatment.

In their September 8th meeting, Coordinator Toni Randall reported a positive response to the Overdose Awareness event held on the courthouse lawn on August 31. She stated she received positive feedback from those in attendance and wanted to remind community members that books for all ages are available at the public library regarding drug abuse and mental health.

Tony Brooks, Bond County Coroner, reported to the council that there have been 4 overdose related deaths in the county so far in 2021. 3 of those 4 were related to fentanyl.

The council discussed upcoming events celebrating September as Recovery Month, including a Facebook Live event on September 23rd.

The group will also host a virtual training event for the use of Narcan, an FDA-approved nasal spray used for the treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose, on Thursday, September 16th at 10 AM and 2 PM.

The Bond County Recovery Council’s mission is to empower the Bond County communities to support prevention and recovery through awareness, policy, education, stigma reduction and access to quality services.

Their next meeting will be conducted via Zoom on October 13th at 10 AM.

Interested individuals, with or without lived experience, who would like to join in the mission are encouraged to check out the council on Facebook.

September 12 was designated the countywide day of prayer for recovery. The Bond County Recovery Council offered this resource:

You’ll find more detail on the virtual event set for September 23 here: