Bond County Memorial VFW Post 1377 Parking Lot Party

Bond County Memorial VFW Post #1377 will have a Parking Lot Party Saturday, October 2. Bill Johnston from the VFW told WGEL there will be a Jeep Run and a silent auction. Proceeds from the auction will be donated to the V.A. Hospital in Marion. Other funds raised will help the VFW expand their canteen.

Registration for the Jeep Run is from 11 AM to 1 PM. For more, call 704-1062.

The bags tournament starts at 3 PM with registration at 2. For more, call 410-6679.

There will be a beer tent and a food tent with live music from Lost Highway from 7 to 11 PM.