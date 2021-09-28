Bond County Tax Bills To Arrive Soon

Bond County real estate tax bills will be arriving soon.

Treasurer Colleen Camp told WGEL this week that bills should be received the second week of October. They are currently being printed.

Camp said the tax statements will be arriving in white envelopes with her address in the top left corner.

Due dates for payments are November 16 for the first installment and December 16 for the second installment.

Camp reminds county residents her office is now located at 206 West Main Street in downtown Greenville, next to People’s State Bank.