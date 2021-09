A majority of the population uses credit cards or debit cards now, keeping coin piling up in mason jars or car consoles.

The FNB Community Bank is encouraging you to deposit or cash in your coin. In doing so, this keeps coin circulating to the local businesses. The FNB Community Bank has a free coin counter at all 7 locations of Greenville, Mulberry Grove, Vandalia, Ramsey, and Patoka.