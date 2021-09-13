City Council To Meet Tuesday

By
WGEL
-
rex3

The Greenville City Council meets Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the municipal building.

The agenda includes appointment of a deputy clerk, a proposal for consulting services for the search of a new city manager, discussion of the extension of the Downtown TIF District, a city employee health insurance proposal, and a resolution regarding a Safe Route To Schools grant.

Following an executive session, the council could take action on the purchase of the former Bond County Office Annex building, a collective bargaining agreement, and salary adjustments for non-represented staff.

The meeting can be seen on the City of Greenville’s Facebook page.

