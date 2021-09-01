Clinton County Crop Survey Results

The Clinton County Farm Bureau completed their annual crop survey last Thursday, August 26. Teams of surveyors included farm bureau members, agribusiness representatives, and agriculture students from Mater Dei High School. A total of five teams surveyed Clinton County, which was divided into five areas with 10 samples taken in each area.

In the northwest portion of the county, corn averaged 195.1 bushels. It was 213.8 bushels in the northeast. In the southwest, 202.1 bushels. South Central Clinton County had the highest estimate with 222.3 bushels. And the southeast portion of the county measured 209.2 bushels. The average for the entire county came to 208.5.

Corn samplings ranged from a low of 155 to a high of 256 bushels per acre. The committee did not attempt an estimate on soybeans but made more general observations of pod counts and conditions that indicated an overall average soybean crop for 2021.

The Bond County Farm Bureau’s annual crop survey was scheduled for Wednesday, September 1. Stay tuned for results on WGEL.