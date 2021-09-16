Council Hires Firm For City Manager Search

At the Greenville City Council meeting Tuesday night, the council agreed to hire a firm to conduct a search for a new city manager.

On August 26, Dave Willey retired from the position and City Clerk Sue Ann Nelson was appointed by the council to serve as interim city manager.

Nelson told the council Tuesday night there were three options to consider. The search could be conducted in-house, a consulting firm could be hired to do complete recruitment of candidates, or a virtual recruitment process could be done by a firm.

She said the cost for city personnel to do a search would be around a couple of thousand dollars, but it will take a lot of extra time by employees.

The cost for the virtual process is around $10,000.

The full-scope recruitment process has a price tag of $22,000 with other possible costs. Nelson said it guarantees a city manager and if someone is hired, then he or she leaves within a year, the firm will return and do the process again at no charge.

The council unanimously approved a motion to proceed with the full-scope recruitment consultant named GOV HR USA.

The council approved the appointment of a second deputy clerk, since City Clerk Nelson is also doing the city manager’s job.

Jody Weiss is the new deputy, joining Melody Schmollinger. Both work in the municipal building.

The council approved a new three-year contract with Laborer’s Local 773 which represents public works, street, water and sewer employees of the city.

In the first year, each of the employees receive a $1 per hour increase. Contractual increases are two and one-half percent each of the three years.

The increase for non-represented employees was generally two and one-half percent, according to Nelson.

Employee health insurance was approved. Nelson told the council United Health Care’s renewal increase was 21 percent.

The city sought other bids. Three were received with the low one being a 6.21 percent increase from Blue Cross-Blue Shield. Councilmen voted to go with Blue Cross-Blue Shield.