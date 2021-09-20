County Board To Hear Circuit Clerk Recommendation

The Bond County Board will meet Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the courthouse.

An item on the agenda is the recommendation from the Bond County Republican Central Committee that Randi Workman of Greenville be appointed Bond County Circuit Clerk.

Current Circuit Clerk Rex Catron has announced his retirement from the position, effective when his replacement is obtained.

Also on the agenda is the City of Greenville Downtown TIF District extension request, discussions on an addition at the sheriff’s department and the Broadband Committee, and the FAYCO levy request.