Day 2 Pie Auction Total: $6,625

Day two was another great day for the 2021 Great Celebrity Pie Auction on WGEL!

Our guests on Wednesday were Lady Comets Basketball Coach Kolin Dothager & Comets Basketball Coach Todd Cantrill; Unit 2 Superintendent Wes Olson; Unit 1 Superintendent Bobby Koontz; MGES Principal Casie Bowman; Bill Walker & Courtney Dalman from The FNB Community Bank; Gerald “Spanky” McCray & Adam Boudouris of the Bond County Board; and Greenville Chamber President Noel Harnetiaux and Elaine McNamara, Chamber Executive Director & Director of Greenville SMART.

Together, those folks, and YOU, raised a total of $6,625. Add that to yesterday’s total of $6,425 for a two-day total of $13,050 to benefit the Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation!

Thursday, September 9, is the final day for the auction and our pie bakers include:

7:00 a.m. – Sorento Principal Amy Jackson & Pocahontas Principal Jason Rakers

7:30 a.m. – Bond County Sheriff Jim Leitschuh & Greenville Police Chief Scott Workman

8:00 a.m. – Bond County Treasurer Colleen Camp & County Board Member Jacob Rayl

8:30 a.m. – Dusty Bauer and Chris Barth from Bradford National Bank

Get your bids ready and call them in for a great cause – the Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation.