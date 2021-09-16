Doll’s Orchard Celebrates 100th Year With Party Saturday

Doll’s Orchard, southeast of Pocahontas, is a century old this year.

The business is hosting a 100 Year Celebration Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and all area residents are invited to join the party.

Since 1921 there have been only four operators of the Doll family orchard business.

The current one is Scott Doll, who took over from his uncle, Joe Doll. Joe’s father and grandfather were the other two.

Scott told us the festivities for this Saturday’s celebration include a petting zoo, put on by the Greenville FFA; the Pullin’ Pork food truck; open kettle apple butter making, which will serve as a fundraiser for cancer research; games for the kids; apple cider; giveaways; and more.

Click below to hear more details:

Joe Doll provided us with a historical perspective about Doll’s Orchard, which was started in 1921 by his grandfather. He planted the first trees and the orchard has been in business ever since with the fourth generation of Dolls now involved. Joe said they first started making cider around 1945.

Click below to hear his comments:

Scott said many Doll family members will be at the century celebration. The orchard is located at 573 Doll’s Orchard Road.