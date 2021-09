A week of festivities for homecoming came to an end Friday night with the crowning of the queen and king, followed by the dance at the football field.

Click below to hear homecoming sponsor Erin Haake announced the winners, Mia Emken and Peyton McCullough:

Queen Mia Emken is the daughter of Michael and Michelle Emken of Greenville.

King Peyton McCullough is the son of Dawn and Matt McCullough of Greenville.