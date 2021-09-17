Enrollment Open For KC Second Eight Week Classes

Pick up an extra class this fall and save time by enrolling in of Kaskaskia College’s second eight week classes.

The classes – which begin on October 11 – are available in Art, Biology, Business, English, Criminal Justice, Health Sciences, Psychology, and Sociology.

A listing of the classes is available online at: https://www.kaskaskia.edu/2nd8weeks/.

Contact Kaskaskia College Advising to learn more information about enrolling at 618-545-3060 or email kcadvising@kaskaskia.edu.

Not sure how to afford college? Kaskaskia College’s Financial Aid can provide relief in areas such as childcare, educational costs, food insecurity, healthcare, housing, technology, and transportation costs. Several forms of financial assistance are available for Kaskaskia College students. Students that are unsure about their eligibility should contact KC’s Financial Aid office at 618-545-3080 or kcfinaid@kaskaskia.edu.

Additionally, all KC students who are enrolled in the Fall 2021 semester will receive either a $500 or $600 KC CARES Pandemic Relief Grant. If a student qualifies for a Pell grant from their FAFSA for the 21-22 academic year they will receive $600 and all other students will receive $500.