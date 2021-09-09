Fall Closures & Events At Carlyle Lake

Fall is one of the best seasons to spend time around the campfire and there is still time to enjoy the campgrounds at Carlyle Lake. The Coles Creek Campground will be closing September 27. Boulder Campground closes October 12. Dam West and McNair Campground closes November 1. The East Spillway Campground and Eldon Hazlet State Park Campground will continue to operate year-round. Reservations for USACE campsites can be made by calling the National Recreation Reservation Service at 1-877-444-6777 or online at www.recreation.gov. Sites are also available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Eldon Hazlet State Park reservations can be made online at camp.exploremoreil.com.

The public beaches at Keyesport, Dam West, McNair, Coles Creek, and Harbor Light Bay will be closing on September 15th.

The Carlyle Lake Visitor Center will only be open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through September and close on Sunday, September 26th.

Upcoming events at Carlyle Lake:

Red Cross Blood Drive – Thursday, September 9th

Whale of a Sail Regatta – Friday through Sunday, September 17th – 19th

Carlyle Lake Triathlon – Sunday, September 19th

National Public Lands Day – Saturday, September 25th

Haunted Trail – Friday and Saturday, October 15th and 16th

Fall Fest and Pick of the Patch – Saturday, October 16th

For more information on Carlyle Lake, contact the Carlyle Lake Project Office at (618) 594-2484 or email at carlylelake@usace.army.mil.