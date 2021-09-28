Fatal Accident In Marine Township

A man was killed Tuesday morning in a three vehicle accident in Marine Township.

Illinois State Police report 19 year old Jakob Clark, of Alhambra, was traveling south on Rt. 4, approaching Fruit Road, in a Honda Civic just before 7:30 AM. A motorcycle, driven by a 61 year old man from Moro, IL, was heading northbound in the same area. A third vehicle, driven by 37 year old Rachel Brown, of Aurora, IL, had just made a right turn onto Rt. 4, traveling southbound, from Fruit Road, in a Jeep Cherokee.

Clark, driving the Civic, attempted to pass Brown, in the Jeep. In doing so, he left the east side of the roadway, overcorrected and lost control. Clark was sideways in the northbound lane when the motorcycle struck his driver’s side door. The Jeep was then struck by the Civic and the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle, who has not yet been identified, was killed in the collision. 19 year old Jakob Clark, of Alhambra, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Rachel Brown refused medical attention.

Rt. 4 was shut down for approximately two hours Tuesday morning following the crash.