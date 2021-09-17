Felon Sentenced For Possessing Firearm Ammo

A Troy, Illinois man will spend more than two years in prison for illegally possessing firearm ammunition. Troy A. Schrage, 37, was sentenced today to 30 months in federal prison for being a Felon in Possession of Ammunition.

The offense occurred in April of 2020, when the United States Marshals Service located Schrage in Belleville, Illinois, and arrested him for multiple active warrants. The ammunition was found in Schrage’s possession during the arrest. Federal law prohibits convicted felons from possessing firearms and firearm ammunition. A federal grand jury indicted Schrage in June of 2020, and a Benton, Illinois, jury convicted Schrage of the offense after a two-day trial in June 2021.

As part of his sentence, Schrage was ordered to serve a three-year term of supervised release after release from prison.

The investigation was conducted by the United States Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF); and the Cahokia Police Department.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys John Trippi and Daniel Kapsak.