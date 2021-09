The Greenville FFA Chapter is hosting its Test Plot Field Day Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The plot is located on Rt. 140, west of Greenville, between Z & Z Avenue and Shawnee Road.

From 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., there will be an overview of the plot presented with seed companies.

Lunch will be provided.