Fireworks Highlight Weekend Activities At Carlyle Lake

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is preparing for a fun and safe weekend celebrating Labor Day at Carlyle Lake. Whether you enjoy fishing, camping, boating, bike riding or other outdoor activities, Carlyle Lake offers an abundance of recreation opportunities. While participating in water related recreation activities, always wear your life jacket. Over two-thirds of people who drown never had any intention of being in the water.

The highlight of the weekend will be the Fireworks show on Saturday, 4 September. Fireworks will be shot off at dusk from Point 1, which is located approximately one quarter of a mile north east of Dam West Boat Ramp. Viewing of the fireworks can best be seen from the top of the Carlyle Lake Main Dam, Dam West Day Use Area, Dam West Boat Ramp, Dam West Campground, Lakeview access, Dam East South Shore (Point 18), or from the water.

The Carlyle Lake Fireworks Show is hosted by the Carlyle Lake Fireworks Committee and the City of Carlyle. This event is made possible by funds raised by the Haunted Trail, donations from local corporate sponsors, and donations collected the evening of the fireworks.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will present interactive educational programs on Friday evening and beach programs on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday afternoon.

Friday, 3 September:

8:00 p.m. West Bay Amphitheater, Dam West Campground – The Monster Mash

8:00 p.m. Cattail Cove Amphitheater, Coles Creek Campground – Campground Olympics

8:00 p.m. Brewster Creek Amphitheater, Boulder Campground – Are You Smarter Than a Park Ranger

Saturday, 4 September:

2:00 p.m. Dam West Beach – Water Safety

2:30 p.m. Harbor Light Bay Beach – Water Safety

2:30 p.m. McNair Beach – Water Safety

3:00 p.m. Keyesport Beach – Water Safety

3:00 p.m. Coles Creek Beach – Water Safety

Dusk: Fireworks Show at Point 1.

Sunday, 5 September:

2:00 p.m. Dam West Beach – Water Safety

2:30 p.m. Harbor Light Bay Beach – Water Safety

2:30 p.m. McNair Beach – Water Safety

3:00 p.m. Keyesport Beach – Water Safety

3:00 p.m. Coles Creek Beach – Water Safety

Monday, 6 September:

10:00 a.m. Carlyle Lake Main Dam Tour – Starts at the top of the Carlyle Lake Dam

2:00 p.m. Dam West Beach – Water Safety

2:30 p.m. Harbor Light Bay Beach – Water Safety

2:30 p.m. McNair Beach – Water Safety

3:00 p.m. Keyesport Beach – Water Safety

3:00 p.m. Coles Creek Beach – Water Safety

Dam West, Coles Creek, and Boulder Campgrounds are open with sites available on a first-come-first-serve basis and also through reservation by calling the National Recreation Reservation Service at 1-877-444-6777 or online at www.recreation.gov. McNair/Dam East Campground is open on a first-come-first-serve basis. Eldon Hazlet State Park is also open and has sites available on a first-come, first-serve basis or online at www.reserveamerica.com.

The Carlyle Lake Visitor Center is open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The Visitor Center has exhibits and brochures to help plan your stay at Carlyle Lake.

Life jacket loaner stations are available at Keyesport, Dam West, McNair, and Coles Creek beaches and boat ramps. Visitors are encouraged to borrow a life jacket from a station to use while recreating and to return the life jacket to a station once done.

For more information contact the Carlyle Lake Project Office at (618) 594-2484 or e-mail at carlylelake@usace.army.mil.