Focus On Luminaries At LRCF Event

The Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation of Bond County held a luminary ceremony Saturday night at the courthouse in downtown Greenville.

The event was “A Night To Honor and Remember.”

Former Greenville resident Sally Bolen was the guest speaker. She talked about the luminaries, which honor those who have lost their battle with cancer and those currently in the battle.

“Light shines in all directions. Not just back to dwell on the sorrow of losing someone or dwelling on our pain or illness,” she said. “It also shines around us and it shines in front of us.” She said the luminaries are there to honor loved ones, but we can also learn from the luminaries.

She said the example of shining light applies to dealing with the unthinkable, how to advocate for yourself, how to fundraise for others, and how to choose happiness while dealing with cancer.

Bolen said the light shines forward, too, indicating a future and hope for cure.

Lighted luminaries were place on the north, west and south sides of the courthouse walk. Following Bolen’s comments, over 185 names were read, honoring those with luminaries.