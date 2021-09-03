Former GU President Releases New Book

Former Greenville University President Ivan Filby has written a new book titled “Livestream: Learning To Minister In The Power Of The Holy Spirit.”

The book engages the layperson in spirit-directed ministry and encourages everyday people to step out and minister in this way.

Many of the experiences Filby shares flow from his years serving at Greenville University.

Filby was GU president from 2013 to 2020.

“Livestream: Learning To Minister In The Power Of The Holy Spirit” is available at Amazon and Seedbed.