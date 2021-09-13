GES Students Sing At Busch

It was an exciting day for students from Greenville Elementary School Sunday, as they sang the National Anthem before the St. Louis Cardinals-Cincinnati Reds baseball game at Busch Stadium.

Standing in fair territory in front of the right field fence, 78 third and fourth graders, under the direction of Kim Lugge, gave an enthusiastic performance.

Click below to hear the group’s introduction by Cardinals’ field announcer John Ulett:

Due to COVID-19, students were unable to perform last year. That is why third and fourth graders made up this year’s group.