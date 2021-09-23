GHS Homecoming Parade Friday

The Greenville High School homecoming parade is Friday afternoon.

The parade marshal is recently retired GHS teacher Mary Stice.

The parade begins at 3 p.m. on South Second Street near the First United Methodist Church.

It will go north through the downtown square, east on College Avenue to Hena Street then north on Hena to the high school.

The theme is Superheroes and Villains.

The homecoming football game kicks off at 6 p.m. as the Comets battle Litchfield. It is senior night and introductions will begin at 5:30.

The homecoming court will be introduced at halftime.

The coronation is immediately after the game at the football field. The homecoming dance will follow at the field and go to 11 p.m.