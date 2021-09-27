GHS Homecoming Parade Winners

Greenville High School homecoming festivities rolled through Greenville Friday afternoon with the parade.

The parade marshal was recently retired GHS teacher Mary Stice.

The theme of the parade was “Superheroes and Villains.”

Floats in the parade were judged.

First place went to the FFA for the entry “Comets Are The Future Superheroes.”

The senior class won second place with “Comets-Panthers End Game”.

The freshman class float took third with “We Bleed Blue.”

Music was provided by the GHS Marching Comets and the Greenville Junior High Marching Blue Jays.