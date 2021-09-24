Greenville Airport Airstravaganza October 9 & 10

The Airstravaganza at Greenville Airport will take place over two days next month.

The dates are October 9 and 10.

An airport open house is scheduled for October 9, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be airplane and helicopter rides for the public and various activities.

Special aircraft, the Mitchell B-25 Bomber and Grumman TBM torpedo bomber, will be on display October 9 and rides will be given on them October 10. The cost is $395 for the B-25. And $895 for a seat at the gunner’s station and $250 for a seat in the radio operators station on the TBM.

In addition to the war birds, Waco bi-plane rides will be available if booked in advance.

Airstravaganza is sponsored by the Greenville Airport Authority and Greenville Pilots Association/EEA Chapter 1382.

Anyone who would like to volunteer at the event or wants more information can contact Craig Baumberger at 618-322-3532, or call the Greenville Airport at 664-0926.