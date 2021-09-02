Greenville Farmer’s Market Saturday

The next City of Greenville Farmer’s Market is this Saturday, September 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

City Tourism Director Jes Adam said the vendors will be set up on the lot on South Second Street across from Naco Printing behind Rex’s Quick Lube. There will be a wide variety of booths, including food and live music.

The final Farmer’s Market is set for October 2. Adam said the event has quickly become a must-stop for local residents. He said Greenville has made a name for itself with quality events and even though summer is winding down, the activities haven’t slowed down.

Vendors do not have to be from Greenville to participate.

Residents of Bond County or the surrounding area are encouraged to apply for vendor space, either online at GreenvilleIllinois.com under Farmers Market Registration or by calling 664-1644.