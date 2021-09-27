Greenville Man Among 17 Arrested In South Carolina

A Greenville man is among 17 men who were arrested this month in South Carolina. The group is accused of contacting children online for sexual activity.

40 year old Darrin Bray, 40, of Greenville, is charged with alleged attempted disseminating obscene material to a person under 18 and attempted sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to Lexington County, South Carolina, Sheriff Jay Koon, officers pretended to be underage teenagers as the suspects messaged them through apps. Some even had phone conversations with the undercover officers. Koon said most of the messages that were exchanged contained sexually explicit language and images. Once the suspects asked to meet with the individual they thought to be a child, detectives were staged at a predetermined meeting spot to arrest them.

Koon said more arrests are expected as investigators pursue charges against other suspects identified during the operation, which included participation from more than a dozen law enforcement agencies.